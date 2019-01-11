PN, PMSA ships visit Iran

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising Pakistan Navy Ships KHAIBAR, RAHNAWARD, MADAGAR and Pakistan Maritime Security Ship ZHOB visited Port Bandar Abbas of Iran as part of Overseas Deployment.

The Mission Commander of PN Flotilla was Commodore Muhammad Saleem. Pakistani flotilla was given a warm welcome by the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) on its arrival at Port Bandar Abbas. Military band of IRIN was present to receive Pakistan Navy Ships in a traditional manner to demonstrate warmth and hospitality. In addition, a large number of IRIN officers including Deputy Commander of Iran’s First Naval Region were present to receive the ships.

During stay at Bandar Abbas, the Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers called on Commander of Iran’s First Naval Region, Commodore Mojtaba Mohammadi. The Pakistan Navy delegation also called on General Governor of Hormozgan Mr Hemati. Besides various meetings, exchange visits on each other’s naval units and sports events were also held.

During stay at port, a reception was hosted onboard PNS KHAIBAR. Commodore Mojtaba Mohammadi, Commander of Iran’s First Naval Region graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The reception was attended by a large number of guests including Ambassadors and Defence Attache’s from different countries.

Naval forces play an important role in strengthening relationship between nations through goodwill visits. Pakistan and Iran are tied with the bond of religion and neighborhood.

Therefore, both the countries enjoy friendly relations which is well known to all. The visit by PN ships will enhance PN’s bilateral relations with Islamic Republic of Iran Navy in diverse avenues.

