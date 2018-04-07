PN, PMSA seize white crystal narcotics

Karachi

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has successfully conducted intelligence based Counter Narcotics Operation at open sea.

Based on ashore and afloat intelligence elements of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, PMSA deployed its ships and Fast Response Boats in Western Maritime Region. On the last night, PMSA Ship intercepted the suspect boat at open sea and recovered approximately 180 KG white crystal Heroin (Narcotics) from hidden compartments.

The international market value of narcotics is 1800 Million (PKR). Fourteen smugglers were also apprehended. The narcotics and smugglers were handed over to Pakistan Customs at Headquarters Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Karachi.

Whether Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Rear Admiral Zaka-ur-Rahman & Additional Director Customs Collector Aamir Taheem are briefing about the said narcotics.

PMSA being the law enforcement agency in Pakistan Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) maintains its near permanent presence at sea with its Ships and Aircrafts against possible illegal activities.

Successful operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency resulting in seizure of huge quantity of narcotics is a testament to fact that Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency are vigilant and remain committed in preventing use of Pakistani waters for any unlawful. —NNI