PN maintaining high vigil to protect CPEC, Gwadar Port: CNS

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi addressed the course participants and faculty of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore. Upon arrival, the Naval Chief was received by Commandant PN War College, Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi.

During the address, Chief of the Naval Staff dilated upon volatile security environment at global arena where quest for resources and power struggle is generating competition and new alignments.

It was informed that Pakistan Navy is maintaining high vigil and near permanent presence in the regional seas to protect own national maritime interests including CPEC and Gwadar Port. Chief of the Naval Staff appraised the audience about the vision of Pakistan Navy in details.

The Admiral also emphasized the need to enhance Maritime Awareness at national level to improve the Blue Economy. While advising the officers, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi emphasized that an officer in the leadership position must be able to face future challenges boldly with a professional approach and make best use of knowledge and skills under the guidance of Divine Knowledge given in Quran & Prophet’s (PBUH) Sunnah and Ideology of Pakistan.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi laid floral wreath at Shuhada monument and offered Fateha.