PN geared up for CPEC challenges, Gwadar Port operations: Kaleem

Coastal Command annual efficiency parade held at PNS Qasim Manora

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy’s Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Competition Parade was held on Friday at PNS Qasim, Manora.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice, Admiral Kaleem Shaukat was the chief guest on the occasion, a statement issued here by directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy said.

Efficiency Competition Parade is conducted annually by Coastal Command of Pakistan Navy to mark the achievements of its operational year wherein efficiency shields are awarded to the selected units based on their achievements throughout the year.

Addressing the officers and CPOs and sailors, the chief guest highlighted that Coastal Command of Pakistan Navy had been entrusted with the onerous task of safeguarding the coastal are as from Sir Creek to Jiwani, under the challenging internal and external security situation.

He said Pakistan Navy’s Coastal Command was fully geared up for the challenges of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and operationalization of Gwadar Port.

Taking stock of the overall security situation, he highlighted that Pakistan Navy was fully aware of the external as well as internal threats the country was faced with. He said as a result of untiring collective efforts of the nation during last many years, Pakistan had been able to eradicate the menace of terrorism to a greater extent. This effort, however, required constant struggle and Pakistan Navy was ready to defend the motherland from all external and internal threats at all costs, he added.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commander Coast Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas highlighted the operational achievements of Coastal Command and presented the resume of activities undertaken during the year 2017. He said Coastal Command besides operational activities, had actively participated in several major exercises including Aman 2017, Burq-VII, Tahafuz-E-Sahil, joint exercises with International Special Forces Difa-E-Sahil and Air Defence Guns Firing.

Later, the chief guest gave away efficiency shields to the units for their overall best performance during the year 2017. The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior naval officers, CPOs and sailors.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Flag Officer, Sea Training, Pakistan Navy (PN), Rear Admiral Zaka-ur-Rehman has assumed the command of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) as its Director General.

According to a PMSA announcement on Friday, Rear Admiral Zaka was commissioned in PN in 1988 and had realized his professional obligations in different capacities including commanding officer and squadron command of PN warships. He had served in Bahrain as Chief Staff Officer, Commander Coalition Task Force 151. —APP