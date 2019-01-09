PN fully capable, ready to defend coastal line: Naval Chief

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has said that the Coastal Command of Pakistan Navy is fully capable and ready to defend the coastal line from Sir-Creek to Jiwani. Addressing the annual Efficiency Competition Parade-2018 of Pakistan Navy Coastal Command in Karachi on Wednesday, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the operational activities of Coastal Command during last year.

He was of the view that in the context of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and protection of Marine Installation, the responsibilities of Coastal Command will be increased in future. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said Pakistan Navy has enough professional capability to foil any aggression by the enemy. He said priorities have been given to Maritime Tourism and establishing a Commercial Shipyard for utilization of Maritime Sector in country’s economy.

The Naval Chief emphasized upon the three pillars of Pakistan Navy’s vision for achieving desired goals which include Combat Readiness, Jump-start the Maritime Sector and Ideological Domain. While emphasizing significance of Blue Economy and Pakistan’s Maritime potential, the Naval Chief remarked that for Pakistan’s economic prosperity, focus towards Maritime sector, its development and security is indispensible.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi underscored various initiatives of PN including conduct of National Maritime Security Workshop, Seminars and linkage with Business community to provide an insight and a good grasp over what tremendous potential maritime sector holds and to tap these resources for the country’s economic prosperity.

