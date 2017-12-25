PN effectively protects our Maritime Frontiers: Abbasi

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

In an impressive display of power at sea, combat units of Pakistan Navy conducted Operational Demonstration and Fleet Review in the North Arabian Sea.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi witnessed the operational exercises form Pakistan Navy Ship NASR. Upon arrival onboard, the Chief Guest was welcomed by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. The Prime Minister was briefed on the overall conduct of operational demonstration.

The Prime Minister witnessed different operational exercises conducted at sea. These serials included replenishment of men and material from one ship to another, Rocket Depth Charge (RDC) firing by Ship & Aircraft and Helicopter Borne Visit Board Search & Seizure exercises.

Prime Minister has also presented an impressive fly past by various aircraft and helicopters. In the end, all participating ships carried out skim pasts in a column formation and presented “Qaumi Naraa” to the dignitary.

After reviewing impressive operational demonstrations by Pakistan Navy Fleet combatants, the Prime Minister arrived at Jinnah Naval Base Ormara, where he visited the Base facilities, installations including Remote Data Station MIANWALI.

He expressed his satisfaction over the operational preparedness of Naval Defence facilities and also appreciated the social development initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Navy, along with the Makran coastal belt, especially in health and education sector which shall go a long way in the socio-economic alleviation of the local populace in Balochistan.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi set sail onboard Pakistan Navy Submarine SAAD in North Arabian Sea. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also accompanied the Premier during his maiden voyage onboard submarine.

During visit onboard submarine, the Prime Minister was briefed on the history of Pakistan Navy submarine force and achievements made by this elite force during 1965 and 1971 wars.

Prime Minister also conducted submarine diving and surfacing procedures after which he was presented with the traditional Dolphin insignia, bestowed to submariners.

During the activity-packed visit at sea, Prime Minister also interacted with officers and men and praised their morale and dedication for defending the maritime frontiers under the challenging environment.

The Prime Minister expressed his utmost satisfaction on the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy. “I feel reassured that Pakistan Navy is fully committed and ready to effectively protect our maritime frontiers including Gwadar Port and CPEC projects against all challenges and threats”, the Prime Minister emphasized.