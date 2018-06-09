PN continues to conserve oceans

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy on Friday celebrated the World Oceans Day by arranging a number of awareness raising activities including lectures and speech competitions on plastic pollution, this year’s theme.

The awareness of masses regarding adverse effects of marine pollution was raised through display of banners in residential areas and common places. Beach cleaning campaign and a walk by Pakistan Navy personnel involving local populace would also be held after the month of Ramadan.

On the World Oceans Day 2018, Pakistan Navy re-affirmed its commitment for sustainable usage of oceans while endeavoring to protect the oceans from hazards of marine pollution. Chief of the Naval Staff in his message for the day committed that Pakistan Navy would continue its efforts to protect, preserve and conserve the oceans, for our future generations.

World Oceans Day is celebrated around the world on June 8 every year to highlight the significance of oceans and to promote awareness, especially for sustainable use of oceans and marine resources, a Pakistan Navy press release said. This year’s theme, ‘Preventing Plastic Pollution and Encouraging Solutions for a Healthy Ocean,’ was selected with an aim to highlight the importance of ocean project and its growing network.

Pakistan is blessed with a large coastline and a huge area of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) with abundance of Marine life..—APP