PN confiscates liquor worth Rs20m

Staff Reporter

Ormara

Patrolling boats of Pakistan Navy have seized a heavy consignment of liquor near Ormara coast in Balochistan, said a press release issued on Friday.

The liquor being smuggled into Pakistan was estimated to worth around Rs.20 million and that the consignment has been handed over to Pakistan Customs for further and required procedure.

It was said that Pakistan Navy was determined to maintain maritime security while officials engaged in the operation and were also lauded for the successful operation.

