PN conducts anti-ship missile live-fire demonstration

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Navy on Saturday successfully conducted a live-fire demonstration of an anti-ship missile from multiple launch platforms, said the service’s spokesperson Rear Admiral Arshid Javed.

The spokesperson added that the missiles were fired from surface ships, fixed and rotary-wing aircraft. The Navy did not give further details about the anti-ship missile used.

The target of the live-fire drill was an old decommissioned surface ship.

“The successful demonstration of missile firing is a testament to the Pakistan Navy’s operational capability and military readiness,” the spokesperson added.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who witnessed the demonstrations as the chief guest said, “Pakistan Navy is always ready to thwart any aggression against Pakistan’s maritime frontier”.

“Pakistan Navy is fully capable to respond to enemy’s aggression befittingly,” the navy chief added.