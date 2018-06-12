PN conducts annual safety review

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy (PN) on Monday held its annual safety review at Bahria Auditorium in Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi chief guest at the event, said a PN press release issued here. The PN Annual Safety Review is a forum where safety standards are discussed to mark importance of safety culture which in turn provides a roadmap for further safe working environment in the Navy.

‘Naval operations being diverse and complex inherently carry an element of risk. The risk factor varies as how a particular task is planned and executed. Apparently a simple and routine task can become hazardous, if attempted carelessly. Conversely, an intricate task can be executed smoothly if planned and executed professionally while keeping the elements of safety in mind and with adherence to standard procedures,’ it said.

The event is aimed at understanding that safety is not confined only to workplace but its roots are embedded into day-to-day family matters and their impacts we carry to our workplace. Desired objectives can only be achieved when every individual in our system starts feeling his or her responsibility.

‘An accident occurring due disregard to safety procedures not only endangers men and material, it also impacts the overall confidence of an organization and hence leads to erosion of professionalism,’ it added.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi while addressing the audience said Pakistan Navy had come a long way in adopting a comprehensive safety regime.

‘The change in attitude of personnel and adaptation of safe workplace practices is though progressive but evidently visible from safe conduct of extensively complex operations. This, however, remains a continuous process,’ he said.

The Naval Chief said ‘as we have stepped into 2018, our concept of safety must draw its impetus from an honest retrospection of the year. Though there are generally no new mistakes in the realm of safety, however, a critical analysis of the ones having occurred during last year should in all probability prepare us to pre-empt and prevent them from recurring.’ Later, Chief of the Naval Staff gave away the safety trophies and awards to the prize winners.—APP