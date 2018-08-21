PN Commodore Javaid Iqbal promoted to rank of Rear Admiral

Pakistan Navy Commodore Javaid Iqbal has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990.

During his distinguished career, he has served on various Command and Staff appointments. His important Command appointments include Commanding Officer of Sea King Helicopter Squadron and Naval Aviation Base PNS MEHRAN. His Staff appointments include, Captain Training (Aviation) at HQ FOST, Director Naval Operation Plans, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Plans) and Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff (PSC).

The officer has also served as Naval & Air Adviser at High Commission of Pakistan at New Delhi, India. Presently he is serving as Commander 9th Auxiliary & Mine Warfare Squadron.

He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, National Defence University Islamabad and Naval Staff College USA. In recognition of his meritorious services, Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal has been decorated with Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).—INP

Share on: WhatsApp