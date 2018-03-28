About 650 employees, during the last eight years, have got retirement from Pakistan Machine Tool Factory (PMTF) whereas they all are still deprived of their arrears including pension from PMTF authorities. Out of 650 retirees, unfortunately 65 have so far expired whereas rest being in old age are mostly suffering from various serious diseases along with their life-partners. Since they are not getting medical facility as allowed to retirees in other organizations, they are unable to get satisfactory treatment. Further, they did not get arrears so far after passing such a long time of their retirement, such steps have disabled them including their family members to get proper medical treatment even from private doctors at their own expenses.

The above mentioned facts have unfortunately worsened the situation compelling them to face lives of PMTF retirees in highly dangerous conditions. The retirees have continuously made hue and cry to get justice but to in vain. Even the Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee along with some members assured the retirees to help them in getting arrears. They recommended PMTF to pay all arrears to the retirees but after passing two years, no improvement was made so far.

On March 15, 2018, the retirees were compelled to stage peaceful protest in front of PMTF Office, Karachi but the management, instead of resolving issues of retirees, got registered FIRs in Sukhan Police Station against some leaders of retirees. On behalf of PMTF retirees, I appeal to all concerned authorities to intervene and ensure full payment of arrears of PMTF retirees at the earliest and withdraw fake FIRs against leaders of retirees.

DILMURAD MANGI

Karachi

Related