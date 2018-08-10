PMSS vessel commissioning ceremony held

Islamabad

Commissioning ceremony of PMSS ZHOB, built for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency was held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) on Thursday, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy. This 600 Ton Maritime Patrol Vessel has been built in compliance with China Classification Society Rules.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem, Chief of Staff (Personnel) said that it is yet another landmark project that speaks volumes of the evergreen friendship between Pakistan and China. This vessel will not only enhance the operational capability of PMSA but it will also go a long way in protecting the national jurisdiction and rich natural resources of Pakistan’s territorial waters and EEZ.—APP

