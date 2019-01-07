PMSA rescues eight stranded fishermen

Pasni

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) rescued eight stranded fishermen as their boat capsized here on Monday. The spokesman of PMSA said that due to strong wind and gushing waves, a boat in which the fishermen were fishing capsized in open sea near Pasni.

He said that after getting the information about the incident, the rescue team of the Agency conducted operation over there and rescued eight stranded fishermen. The stranded fishermen were also provided necessary medical aid after being rescued.

Meanwhile, the boat, in which the fishermen were fishing, was also rescued during the operation. PMSA is responsible for the search and the rescue operation within the territorial waters of Pakistan, the PMSA’s spokesman said.—INP

