PMSA, PN apprehend smuggled liquor

Islamabad

The security elements of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Navy have apprehended a large quantity of liquor smuggled from international sea routes, a news release issued here by directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy on Monday said.

The operation was carried out while undertaking Maritime Security Operations in Pakistani Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The successful seizure of liquor was an outcome of a coordinated and complex operation involving persistent surveillance and patrolling in the area.

A total of 9,392 liquor bottles and 45,218 beer cans having market value of approximately 70 million rupees were seized in the current joint operation. The apprehended liquor has been handed over to Pakistan customs for further legal proceedings. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT also seized 5,000 kg of hashish in February 18, while operating at North Arabian Sea, which also valued in millions of dollars.

The PMSA being the law enforcement agency in Pakistani EEZ maintains it’s near permanent presence at sea with its ships and aircraft against possible illegal activities. Successful operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Pakistan Navy through close cooperation and coordination, resulting in seizure of huge quantity of liquor is a testament to the fact that Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency are vigilant.—APP