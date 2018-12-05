PMSA oil spill response drill kicks off in Arabian Sea

Karachi

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency’s (PMSA) ninth Barracuda exercise (oil spill response) organized started in northern Arabian Sea on Wednesday.

The Maritime Security Agency’s 12 ships including ‘Kashmir’, ‘Hingol’, ‘Zhob’ and ‘Dasht’ were among the vessels participating in oil spill response drills.

Naval and aviation assets of Pakistan Navy were also involved in the exercise.

Federal Minister for Port and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Tuesday addressed the inaugural ceremony of the Barracuda-IX exercise of the PMSA. The minister called for keeping the sea clean.

The minister said that daily 500 million gallons of polluted water and 6000 tons of garbage disposes off in the sea.

The PMSA holds Barracuda exercise annually, which is related to the preparation for response to an oil spill incident or any other emergency situation in the sea.

The maritime security agency had last year conducted the BARRACUDA – VIII drill from 04 – 07 December.

