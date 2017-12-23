The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Friday arrested 28 Indian fishermen for fishing illegally in Pakistani waters.
According to the spokesperson, the PMSA carried out an operation in the open sea during which the agency arrested 28 Indian fishermen and seized five of their vessels for illegal fishing. The arrested fishermen were handed over to the Docks police for further legal action, the spokesperson added.—INP
PMSA arrests 28 Indian fishermen
