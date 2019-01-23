PM’s Youth Programme to collaborate with Careem

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar, held a meeting with Junaid Iqbal, Managing Director Careem Networks Pakistan to explore possibility of mutual cooperation for creating employment opportunities for youth in online market place. It was agreed in the meeting that both Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and Careem would collaborate to extend Careem employment services to maximum number of youth. It would not only empower them economically, but would also contribute significantly towards their social uplift. Muhammad Usman Dar appreciated the efforts of Careem Networks Pakistan in providing not only affordable and quality transportation services, but also for their role in creating decent employment opportunities for the youth in all major cities of Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp