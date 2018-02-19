PM’s Youth Programme Beneficiaries Cross 1.1 Million

ISLAMABAD: Expressing satisfaction on overall progress of various components of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that youth programme, initiated in 2013, was reflective of the priorities of PML-N government to help the youth in becoming the most productive asset of the society and thus enabling them to contribute towards overall socio-economic development of the country.

This he said during a briefing given by Chairperson Prime Minister’s Youth Programme at Prime Minister’s Office today.

Ms. Leila Khan, Chairperson Prime Minister’s Youth Programme briefed the Prime Minister on the achievements of various schemes of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. She said,” Prime Minister’s Youth Programme is a successful initiative of the PML-N government for the socio-economic development of youth as overall beneficiaries under its six schemes are over 1.1 Million now”.

Ms. Leila Khan explained that under PM’s Youth Business Loan Scheme, we have so far disbursed around 22,000 loans worth Rs. 22 Billion among educated and skilled youth, both men and women, for the promotion of entrepreneurship culture in the country. These young entrepreneurs are not only running their own businesses successfully but are also providing employment to number of other youths around them. 91% recovery rate of the scheme, the highest in SME sector financing, speaks of its success.

Under PM’s Interest Free Loan Scheme, so far more than 400,000 interest free loans worth Rs. 9.5 Billion have been disbursed among poorest of the poor across the country. 64% of the loans beneficiaries are females, while 99% is the overall recovery rate of the scheme. More than 64000 BISP beneficiaries have also started their own businesses by taking interest free loans under the scheme.

Under PM’s Youth Skill Development Program, 100,000 unemployed youth have been trained in around 100 demand-driven vocational trades across the country, whereas 100,000 more youth will complete training by the end of 2018. Under PM’s Fee Re-Imbursement Scheme, fee of more than 227,000 university students from less developed areas has been paid so far, resulting in increase in university enrollment.

Under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme, 300,000 laptops have been distributed among talented university students across the country, whereas 200,000 more “Made in Pakistan” laptops will be distributed by the end of 2018. Under PM’s Youth Training Scheme, above 95,000 interns have so far been placed in more than 4900 public and private sector organizations across the country.

Orignally published by INP