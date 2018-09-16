PM’s warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s handshake with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the tarmac on Sunday stirred hope for better future.

The prime minister landed in the metropolis on his first visit to the city since he assumed office on August 18.

Among others, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman were prominent who welcomed the former cricket hero who became prime minister of the country after a political struggle which saw him attack PPP and PMLN ruthlessly.

Although his party managed to win enough seats in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to form provincial governments there, it fell short of winning majority in Sindh where the Bhutto’s party will call the shots for the next five years.

The PTI, however, secured a considerable number of seats in Karachi, a city of nearly 20 million people and commercial hub of the nation, a private television channel reported.

Keeping in view the hostilities between the PPP and PTI, there were concerns about the working relationship between the central and Sindh governments will need during the next five years.

With a gentle smile on his face, the PM’s warm handshake with Murad Shah gave rise to hopes that the premier intends to take the PPP government along as he tries to resolve the issues facing Sindh, according to social media users.

The warmth in his gesture was visible after Khan’s relatively quick handshake with Imran Ismail on the tarmac.—NNI

