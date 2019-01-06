PM’s visit to Turkey will be beneficial

Observer Report

Member National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Nusrat Wahid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Turkey will be beneficial.

Cooperation for mutual benefit of peace and prosperity and two way brotherly and historical relationships will be beneficial for public and economic development.

They agreed to support each other on different forums such as Palestine Crisis, Peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, Issues of Afghanistan and other issues like mutual cooperation on health and education, commerce and trade and financial assistance.

She further said that previous governments prioritized personal instead of country’s benefits during their foreign visits due to which Pakistan faced international loneliness. Previous government was unable to appoint foreign minister for 5 years and Nawaz Sharif kept the portfolio of foreign ministry within himself, the PTI leader said.

Meanwhile the grasp of Foreign Ministry was also weak in the reign of Pakistan People Party and Pakistan was far behind to establish relationships with outer world and they never presented the issue of Kashmir and Palestine on international forum properly.

