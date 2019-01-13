PM’s visit to Sindh may raise political heat again

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Political temperature in Sindh is likely to shoot up again as Prime Minister Imran Khan and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry are all set to visit the province to meet key opposition leaders amid ongoing corruption probe against the top PPP leadership.

Prime Minister Imran will embark upon a day-long trip to the southern province on January 25 after his information minister’s likely visit on January 15 and 16, sources said.

The premier will review matters pertaining to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Party besides meeting ‘like-minded’ political leaders in Sindh. He is all set to pay a visit to the province’s Ghotki district on the invitation of Ali Gohar Khan Mahar of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

A week before the prime minister’s visit, Fawad Chaudhry will hold meetings with key political figures of the province.

Last month, the information minister had ‘postponed’ his planned visit to Sindh after a Supreme Court hearing went against the PTI government’s stance on ongoing investigations of fake bank accounts case.

The apex court had directed the federal cabinet to reconsider the list of 172 individuals – named in the JIT report – who were placed on the ECL. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had expressed displeasure over the government’s initiative. Fawad Chau-dhry was expected to meet opposition leaders Pir Pagara, Liaquat Jatoi, Zulfiqar Mirza, Fehmida Mirza and Ayaz Palejo among others during his scheduled visit to Karachi, Badin, Sukkur and Larkana during his ‘postponed’ visit last month.

The ruling parties in Sindh and at the Centre are at loggerheads ever since the federal cabinet’s decision to place JIT-accused persons in fake accounts case on the exit control list last month.

The joint investigation team was formed by the Federal Investigation Agency over multi billion rupees fake bank account case involving among others the top leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party including Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Meanwhile, Sindh CM Shah has warned those planning to disrupt smooth running of democratic affairs in the province with ‘iron fist’.

Speaking to the media in Sukkur on Saturday , Shah said no one will be allowed to steal the mandate of the elected government in Sindh.

Share on: WhatsApp