PM’s upcoming Saudi Arabia visit to open new chapter of bilateral relations: Ashrafi

Prince Mohammed’s vision 2030 to economically empower Ummah

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia will not only further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia but will also begin a new chapter of friendship and mutual cooperation in diverse sectors between the two countries.

Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony & Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said this after a meeting with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed al-Maliki on Wednesday.

Last month, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman had made a telephonic call to inquire about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s health and had invited him to visit Saudi Arabia which the prime minister had accepted.

While referring to the prime minister’s upcoming visit, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi reiterated Pakistan’s deep sense of association and respect for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and said the entire Muslim Ummah viewed Saudi Arabia as a central place of Ummah’s unity and oneness.

The way the Saudi leadership has tackled the pandemic of Covid-19 and made arrangements for the pilgrims in the days of coronavirus is never heard before and the entire Pakistani nation as well as the people of the Islamic world are grateful to them, said he.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi termed the Crown Prince’s Vision 2030 that includes ‘Saudi Green Initiative’ & the ‘Green Middle East Initiative’ something that aims at protecting nature and the planet and will also ensure progress and prosperity of not only the region but also the Ummah.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Saudi leadership’s vision is closely aligned with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Clean and Green Pakistan initiative” which calls for investing in nature-based solutions to address climate change impact in the country.

According to a senior official of the Ministry of Climate Change, the government has taken the challenge of climate change on its top priority as it called for greater international collaboration and a shared aspiration for sustainable development.

The prime minister in his telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince last month had emphasized that the world had no choice but to “tread this green pathway and define a new development paradigm for the 21st century.

I wholeheartedly appreciate Your Royal Highness’s efforts toward this transition, thus the prime minister had said.