PM’s UK visit postponed

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the UK, scheduled next month, has been postponed due to internal security, political and regional situation, informed sources said.

The premier was expected to leave for the UK on the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the first week of July.

According to sources, the prime minister has decided to postpone the visit citing important issues which he would like to monitor himself.

“PM Imran Khan will himself monitor the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan,” they added.

On June 7, PM Johnson held a telephonic discussion with his Pakistani counterpart and invited him to visit the UK.

This would have been Imran Khan’s first visit to the UK as prime minister.