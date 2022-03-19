PM’s survival seems unlikely: Maqbool

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Friday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government may survive the current political turmoil in the country but Prime Minister Imran Khan’s survival seems unlikely.

In conversation with a private television channel, the MQM-P convener said that in light of the no-trust motion, the ruling party’s government faces a significant threat and if it does not navigate the political minefield successfully, it will not survive.

“If the advisers are correct, a decision can be made to save democracy and Pakistan. The PTI government may survive, but the prime minister is unlikely to”, he added.

When asked whether his party was still supporting the government, Siddiqui said, “if they had been allowed to swim on their own, they would have learned”.

However, he maintained that the PTI has not developed the capacity to deal with issues politically.