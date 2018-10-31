PM’s role sought on katchi abidies demolition issues

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

President, Anjuman Tajran, Malik Majeed Channar and other leaders sought Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar’s intervention on alleged operation against Kachi Abadies (slum areas) in Bahawalpur to demolish them. The protestors who gathered here in Nishat Colony said some elements had allegedly marked the slum areas, warning the inhabitants to evacuate their houses, as they want to demolish them on the pretext of anti-encroachment drive.

Addressing the protestors and later talking to media persons, Presient, Anjuman Tajran, Malik Majeed Channar said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed in Lahore not to demolish any house in Kachi Abadis and promised that slums would be regularized. He said he has documentary proof in which the Punjab government this month has instructed deputy commissioners of all districts to follow the vision and instructions of Premier, Imran Khan and do not demolish a single home of Kachi Abadis in any city, town or village.

