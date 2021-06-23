PM’s remarks on rape only allude to his own mentality: Maryam

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent statement on women’s clothing and rape on Wednesday, Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said linking women’s clothing to rape only alluded to the PM’s mentality, adding that his words would only encourage the perpetrators.

She further questioned if the young children who were sexually abused were also molested due to their clothes.

The PML-N leader’s remarks came ahead of a hearing at the Islamabad High Court against the sentences of PML-N supremo, her father, Nawaz Sharif and herself in a National

Accountability Bureau reference.

Earlier this week, PM Imran had commented in an interview with Jonathan Swan on HBO -aired on Axios’ website on Sunday – that if women would wear very few clothes, it will have an impact on men, leading thousands of netizens to express their

anger over the premier’s statement on social media.

Swan asked if the PM thinks what women wear has any effect on the temptation that leads to rapes, the PM replied, “If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they’re robots. I mean it is common sense.”