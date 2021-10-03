PM’s reconciliation strategy

WHILE Pakistan has repeatedly been stressing the world to accept and engage with new reality in Afghani stan, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a wide ranging interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT urged neighbouring countries of Afghanistan to formulate a joint strategy about when to recognise the Taliban regime, saying Pakistan alone recognising the new setup would make not much difference.

Being responsible part of international community, this is a saner and much wiser approach on part of Pakistani government. Unilateral decisions in this regard will also not serve any purpose rather increase difficulties for us.

Already western countries, especially the US, are trying to scapegoat Pakistan for its own failures in Afghanistan. We understand that Pakistan is already in contact with several regional and friendly countries to move forward towards diplomatically recognising the Taliban regime.

If countries like China and Russia together with other neighbours of Afghanistan recognise the Taliban government, it will make a difference and also compel other important countries to join this club.

Much depends as to how the Taliban themselves move forward. They have to fulfil the commitments, especially vis-à-vis formation of an inclusive government and protection of human rights.

Recently, the Taliban have inducted in their cabinet people from different ethnic groups yet their representation needs to be further increased in order to improve their chances of acceptability.

The humanitarian crisis is one of the many challenges Afghanistan is facing today including renewed threats from terrorist groups, which recently stepped up attacks against the Taliban.

Pakistan has always shown open heartedness for the Afghan people and it will support and facilitate all efforts aimed at bringing peace, stability and prosperity there.

It is also for the world community to adopt a more realistic and matured approach towards Afghanistan and extend support to clear the rubble left behind by western countries.

Apart from much needed humanitarian assistance, their assets must be unfrozen by the US so that they could run daily affairs of the country. Abandoning Afghanistan is not an option, as it will have disastrous consequences not only for the region but entire world.