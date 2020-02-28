PM’s productive Qatar visit

THOUGH it was a day-long activity but Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Qatar was productive and fruitful in view of the understanding that he developed with the Qatari leadership on broadening the bilateral cooperation in different sectors and broad-range discussions on regional issues and situation especially the Afghan peace process, which is heading towards a concrete outcome. The visit assumed special importance and significance as it took place on the heels of signing of peace deal between the United States and Taliban that may brighten the prospects for ending the eighteen year conflict on our western border.

Pakistan and Qatar have always enjoyed close and warm relations and they are almost on the same page as far as matters relating to regional and global affairs are concerned. Pakistan places considerable importance on its relations with Qatar which are based on strong foundations of common faith and culture. Economic and diplomatic ties took a new turn when the two countries signed a historic $16 billion LNG deal for 15 years that has contributed immensely in overcoming the crippling energy shortage and overall economic development of Pakistan. Pakistani businessmen and professionals are playing a major role in banking, medical and construction sectors of Qatar but the present number of Pakistanis in Qatar, which stands at over one hundred thousand, is small as compared to 0.7 million Indians, 0.4 million Nepalis and more than 0.4 million Sri Lankans and Bangladeshi immigrants. However, it is encouraging that Qatar has agreed to import over one hundred thousand more manpower from Pakistan and there is need to expedite the process because of its direct linkages with the financial and economic woes of the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Emir of Qatar, during their meeting, agreed to further enhance economic cooperation especially in the energy sector. It was also agreed to immediately activate the bilateral Joint Working Group on Commerce and Investment and sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events. Presently, Pakistan’s exports to Qatar include rice, leather, textile, rags, cotton yarn, woven fabric and meat but there are good prospects for export of fruit, vegetable, dairy and poultry products from Pakistan as well. Pakistan possesses vast resources and an incredible investment potential. Qatari business groups/companies should partake in the privatization process of Pakistan, which is being pursued with renewed vigour by the PTI Government, as well as focus on investment opportunities in the fields of livestock and dairy. Many Pakistanis have invested in real estate in Qatar but in view of launching of the huge project of Prime Minister’s housing scheme, Qatar, like several other countries, can also benefit by investing in this sector in Pakistan. Pakistan and Qatar also enjoy defence cooperation and as has been highlighted by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, these ties will have positive impact on overall bilateral relationship as well as regional security situation. It is important to note that Qatar has been facilitating the process of peace in Afghanistan, an objective, which is fundamental to Pakistan’s progress and development. The visit also afforded an opportunity to the Prime Minister to brief the Qatari Emir regarding the grave human rights violations in India-occupied Kashmir while expressing grave concern over the ongoing anti-Muslim riots in India.