PM’s poultry scheme initiative widely attracts women folk

The Prime Minister’s poultry scheme initiative has widely attracted the women folk to start their business at small level to earn for their families.

According to an official of Rawalpindi Livestock Department, the scheme of six chickens to promote poultry industry and to elevate poverty has attracted a large number of women in Punjab.

He said that this initiative will not only help uplifting of country’s economy but also improve living standard of women through modest and suitable source of income. He added the initiative has gained momentum among the women folk as they were showing positive response towards the project.

He said that in order to improve the country’ economy there was a need to empower women and PM’S initiative to include them in such initiatives will improve their confidence level besides increasing earning opportunities.

Noreen Hayat, a buyer said “This is a unique initiative for women like me who is the only bread earner for family after the death of my husband five years back. I can utilize my energy to make this business a successful.”

She said that more such initiatives should be taken keeping in view the hurdles of deserving women who are unable to start their business due to financial constraints.

Aliya Jabeen, a housewife said “I also got this opportunity to improve the financial condition as my husband’s earning is not sufficient to bear all expenses of my family who is on daily wages.” She said that I am hopeful that this small business will help me a lot for future earning.

She said that PM’S aim to elevate poverty would definitely uplift the national economy and will improve the living standard of the poor.—APP

