PM’s positive gesture

AT long last, the Government has conceded right of the

Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif to head the

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the goodwill gesture of Prime Minister Imran Khan would hopefully pave the way for smooth working of Parliament which has so far been somewhat dysfunctional due to non-cooperative attitude of the opposition due to differences over appointment of the PAC Chairman. Announcing this in the National Assembly, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Government has reviewed its stance in the larger interest of democracy and in order to make Parliament functional.

The decision of the Prime Minister has widely been appreciated by all serious minded and patriotic people who wanted the system to work and deliver. The issue had created unnecessary tension and as a consequence even Standing Committees of Parliament could not be formed which, otherwise, play a crucial role in minutely debating and analysing different issues and subjects of interest to the people and the country. Though there is still a lobby among the Treasury benches that opposes the move but that is nothing but extremist thinking which is not desirable on the part of any government as it cannot afford to behave like the Opposition for the sake of proper functioning of the system and to take the country forward in a cooperative framework. Their belief that the Government has been blackmailed by the Opposition on this issue is also not correct as the Treasury has done no extraordinary favour to the Opposition. In the past, there was a practice to appoint Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly as Chairman PAC and the incumbent Opposition was only demanding continuation of this good practice. The Government, in fact, wasted over three months in unnecessary debate on the issue as non-functioning of Parliament dented the Government more than the Opposition which has not much at stakes. One must acknowledge the sincerity and efforts of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser who played a positive role in resolving the dispute. He truly acted as Guardian of the House and by doing so he has not only enhanced prestige of the institution but also helped his Party come out of a difficult situation. The decision of the PM is neither victory nor defeat of any one as it is always good to make amends whenever one realizes the situation so demands. It is, perhaps, in this spirit that former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq aptly remarked that it was the ‘most positive U-turn’ of the Government.

