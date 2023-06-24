Prime Minister National Innovation Award was granted by to Punjab University School of Chemistry’s Centre for Research in Ionic Liquids (CRIL) on Friday.

A team consisting of Dr Sadia Naz, a young entrepreneur, and recent PhD graduate, along with her supervisor and Director of CRIL, Dr. Maliha Uroos, has been awarded the prestigious PM National Innovation Award which includes a cash prize of 0.5 million rupees and an additional 1 million rupees to establish a Startup Company.

Out of a staggering total of 12,000 teams that applied for this national award from across Pakistan, only 256 teams were shortlisted to present their business ideas in front of a distinguished jury comprising investors, top researchers, and industrialists at NUST in Islamabad.

The CRIL team from Punjab University had the distinction of being the sole representative team shortlisted for the idea-pitching phase, making their achievement even more significant. This accolade will be crucial in aiding the team’s endeavors to establish their Spin-Off Company, ChemSolTech. Their innovative technology, based on Ionic Liquids, enables the production of valuable bulk chemicals from agricultural waste. This not only promises substantial revenue generation but also creates employment opportunities for young researchers.

The CRIL has already taken a commendable initiative to foster entrepreneurial skills in Chemistry Graduates by offering a one-year Post Graduate Diploma in “Chemistry and Entrepreneurship.” This visionary program aims to equip graduates with the necessary skills and mindset to excel in the world of business.

The team extended their heartfelt gratitude to the worthy Vice Chancellor of the University of Punjab for constant research and development support. They also expressed their utmost appreciation to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for his remarkable initiative in promoting an entrepreneurial culture among young innovators throughout the country.

PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has congratulated CRIL’s team on this achievement.