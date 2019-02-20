PM’s measured response to India

IN a video message, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said Islamabad will take action if Delhi shares any actionable evidence concerning last week’s suicide bombing in occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama area which led to killing of Indian paramilitary soldiers. While offering cooperation and another chance at a dialogue over the Kashmir issue, the Premier also warned India against any act of aggression, saying Pakistan will not hesitate in retaliating to a provocation. At the same time, he hoped that better sense would prevail.

In sharp contrast to India, which has made it a habit to blame everything wrong on Pakistan without waiting for evidence and hurling naked threats on Pakistan, the Prime Minister took time in responding to India’s provocative attitude and reflected sentiments of people by conveying a dignified stand. The offer of the PM to take action on any actionable evidence is in line with repeated statements issued by civilian and military leadership of the country that there would be zero tolerance for any terrorist activity or use of Pakistani soil for any other country. As pointed out by the PM, why Pakistan would engineer such a venture that goes entirely against the country’s national interests? The incident took place when Pakistan was hosting visit of the Saudi Crown Prince who was to announce huge investment package for the country. Similarly, Pakistan’s case for taking out its name from the black list of FATF was also under consideration at the regional meetings of the forum. At the same time, Pakistan was actively involved in peace talks that have brightened the prospects of ultimate solution of the Afghan conflict. Pakistan has also worked hard to address the challenge of terrorism from its soil and its whole-hearted cooperation to the international community in addressing the menace has earned it laurels. Under these circumstances, why Pakistan would go for a suicidal path to harm its own interests?

The timing, in fact, suits India in every way as it is in search for excuses to undermine Pakistan’s quest for progress and prosperity and paint Pakistan in black on the pretext of sponsoring terrorism and that too at a time when the international community was sensitive to the gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. India is using Pulwama attack as a cover to perpetrate a fresh wave of brutalities against Kashmiris and the situation has even forced the Amnesty International to warn Indian on this account. The Prime Minister’s offer to India for honest investigations is reflective of Pakistan’s sincerity but India has neither shared such information in the past nor it is likely to do so in future as it is only interested in Pakistan-bashing. Propaganda against Pakistan has assumed alarming proportions due to electioneering in India where BJP fears backlash of voters because of its policies and programmes. As for Indian threat of war, the Prime Minister has rightly and plainly declared that we will then have no option but to retaliate. Pakistan must not take Indian threats lightly as India’s civil and military leaders have long been talking in terms of hot pursuit, surgical strikes and limited war. Foreign Secretary has done well by sensitizing Islamabad-based diplomats while the Foreign Minister has written a letter to the UN Chief urging him to play his role in reducing the tension. Pakistani Missions abroad need to undertake an aggressive campaign to counter Indian propaganda against Pakistan and project the cause of the Kashmiri people in its right perspective.

Pakistan can establish its peace credentials if its case was presented in a convincing manner by our Missions and the leadership. The international community should also be sensitised that incidents like Pulwama might continue if India did not listen to the voice of Kashmiris who are demanding their right to self-determination, which was also promised to them by the United Nations. Kashmir is a flash point between two nuclear armed countries and it is responsibility of the civilized world to play its role for just resolution of the dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people. As for threats of war, the entire nation stands behind the armed forces in defending the motherland. There might be political polarization in the country but history bears testimony to the fact that all Pakistanis stand united when it comes to the security and survival of the country. We want peace but with honour and dignity and would teach a lesson to the enemy in case of any misadventure.

Share on: WhatsApp