PM’s Kabul visit

DURING his day-long visit to Kabul on Friday along with his relevant aides, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had intensive consultations with leaders of the host country on the current state of affairs as far as Afghan issue is concerned and the way forward. As per official version of the visit, the two sides agreed that there was no military solution to the ongoing Afghan conflict and that the political solution was the best option. They also agreed that Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) provided a useful framework for a broad-based and structured engagement on all issues of mutual interests and decided to operationalise the five working groups under APAPPS.

Understanding between the two countries to avoid accusatory statements, consider terrorism and extremism as common enemy, not to allow politics to affect their economic relations and promote wellbeing of their people through regional connectivity could change the entire spectrum of the bilateral ties provided they truly meant what they committed and pronounced. All these are pious intentions and plans but the question arises why the relationship goes off the track soon after bilateral contacts and that too at the highest level. If both the countries agree on fundamental issues and points, the logic demands a mechanism should be evolved to carry forward the process of harmonizing their ties and denying any space to misunderstanding. Their agreement not to resort to accusation is important in the backdrop of unending statements emanating from Kabul and the latest example was the allegation hurled with respect to air space violation of Afghanistan by Pakistan, which was promptly rejected by Pakistan Foreign Office. The allegation came at the heels of Prime Minister’s visit to Kabul, which reflects the mindset in Afghanistan; otherwise the issue should have been raised during discussions between the two countries. Similarly, both Pakistan and Afghanistan are suffering in terms of trade and economy because of strains in their relations and other countries are fully exploiting the opportunity to advance their own economic and strategic goals at the expense of interest of people of the two countries. Their resolve to go ahead with connectivity projects and not to allow the trade to be affected by political issues should be translated into reality on fast track in view of ground situation.

Related