PM’s Green-Pakistan campaign is on its peak which is hearty gesture from executives towards their masses. No doubt, it will enrich our homeland with a pollution-free climate and will also abolish environmental crisis of our state such as water, smog, recurringly rising temperature, heat-stroke and to name a few. Though it’s far better proclivity than any ex-regime but still it’s counted as one step towards public friendly agendas. But we, youngsters are still looking towards such an enthusiastic campaign that will be able to urge awareness in the nation and will change the destiny of our country. Yes, it’s educational-revolution. Since this hour, no regime prioritised it at that level which could ensure our way to progress rather they permuted it into an abysmal system. Today, if we’ll plant a bud of education in those 2.3crore innocent minds who are deprived of schools, then it will evolve an acquainted youth which will yield multi-lateral outputs i.e., corruption & bribery-free departments, crime-less & peaceful societies, industrial-cities, poverty-crusher system and many alike products. Because every social evil obliquely have a sole root cause that’s lack of awareness. And in present scenario education isn’t an option rather it’s necessary for survival in the modern-age because if any nation wants to rise, she have to prioritise education system willy-nilly. As Nelson Mandela stated, ‘No country can develop unless its citizens are educated.’ Second, focus-needed dilemma is this that even the number of schools including private sector isn’t less in the main regions of Pakistan. But the decorum of creativity-based education system is entirely out of the context there. Special Advisor of Trade Union of OAJ says, ‘In Finland teachers are trusted. There is very little supervision of teachers, very little exhaustion of teachers. We don’t compare our schools, the schools don’t compete with each other and this has very much to do with teacher appreciation’.

MOHSIN RAZA BHATTI

Islamabad

