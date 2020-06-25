PM’s five-month ultimatum is beyond understanding: JI chief

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s five-month ultimatum to the cabinet is beyond understanding. The JI ameer arrived here at Banuria University during his visit to Karachi where he met the family of deceased Mufti Naeem. He offered condolences and said that the late Mufti Naeem rendered valuable services to the Islamic world, while he raised his voice to unite the Ummah and eradicate hatred. Later, talking to media, he also spoke about the situation in Karachi and said that the city provides 75 percent of the country s resources but its residents are still facing severe load shedding. The Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraju went on to say that there is shortage of clean drinking water in the city and the transport problem has not been solved, adding that beds were also not even available for patients in hospitals. Regarding the interview of Minister for Science and Technology FawadChaudhry, he said that PM Imran Khan has warned his ministers that there were five months left, adding that those who couldn’t do anything in 22 months, what would they do in five months. The government has completely failed, he said. SirajulHaq further said this government is also a continuation of previous governments. “The federal minister s admission that they are fighting among themselves is enough to show that they have all failed,” he added.