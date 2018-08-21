PM’s first address won hearts nation: FPCCI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first address to the nation after being elected the country’s new premier has won hearts and minds of the nation. The speech has energised and motivated the entire business community of the country which will trigger economic activities and investment, it said. In a joint statement issued here today, President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, VP FPCCI Karim Aziz Malik, Chairman Coordination Malik Sohail, Atif Ikram Sheikh and Jaweed Iqbal said that the new premier promised wide-ranging reforms, safeguard Pakistan’s resources and redistribute them from the rich to the disadvantaged which is laudable. The business leaders said that the PM Khan has promised that instead of trying to rebuild the economy via external loans, his government will try and fulfil its needs from within as no country can succeed by taking on debt. They offered unconditional support to the agenda of the new government which include measures to cut down expenses, tax reforms instead of loans, eradication of poverty, motivating overseas Pakistanis and rooting out corruption.

Share on: WhatsApp