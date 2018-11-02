PM’s China visit to further boost bilateral ties: MPs

Islamabad

Parliamentarians on Thursday expressed the hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first visit to China would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two all weather friendly countries Pakistan and China.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, MNA Engineer Usman Khan Tarakai termed Pakistan and China relations exemplary, adding that Pakistan is proud on friendship with China. He said the prime minister’s visit would further strengthen bilateral ties between the two time-test friends.

MNA Nawab Yusuf Talpur said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of friendship between China and Pakistan. He said that in every difficult time, China extended its support to Pakistan.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game changer. He expressed the hope that prime minister first visit to China would further strengthen bilateral ties between the two friendly countries.

Senator Kalsoom Parveen said that Pakistan and China were two time tested friendly countries, adding that such visits would further strengthen our ties. MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbassi said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government wants to further boost relations with China in field of trade. He said that CPEC was one of the most important project initiated by China in Pakistan.

He said that government was making efforts to bring economic stability in the country. Parliamentary Secretary on Railways Farrukh Habib said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first visit to China would be successful and it would further strengthen Pakistan’s bilateral and trade ties with China.

He said that CPEC would prove the milestone in the progress and prosperity of the country. He said that government was committed to further develop its friendship with China and looks forward to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp