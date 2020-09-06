PM’s attention invited to KKH condition

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The voice of Abbottabad was raised by Islamabad based Businessman at Prime Minister’s ‘Citizens Portal’ in which attention of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was invited towards the miseries faced by the people of Abbottabad due to the dilapidated condition of the Karakorum Highway (KKH) passing through the city.

Muhammad Nazeer and Abbottabad domiciled businessman residing at Islamabad demanded rehabilitation of Karakoram highway passing through the city as the rainwater accumulates on ten kilometers patch of Karakoram Highway, making it difficult for the motorists.