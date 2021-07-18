PM’s assurance to Li

PRIME Minister Imran Khan on Friday assured his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang that ‘no effort’ will be spared to ‘fully investigate’ the Kohistan bus incident that claimed the life of nine Chinese nationals.

In a telephone call between the two leaders, he assured Li that the security of Chinese nationals, workers, projects and institutions in Pakistan was the “highest priority of the government”.

Chinese have legitimate concerns about security issues and these concerns were highlighted by abrupt postponement of the meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee – the strategic brain of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – which was to be held on Friday to consider an agenda aimed at accelerating the pace of ongoing development projects and expansion of the scope of the cooperation under CPEC framework.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry sought to assuage these concerns by emphasizing that Prime Minister Imran himself was supervising all developments and the Government is in close coordination with the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad in this regard.

We hope that the Prime Minister would go deep into the Dasu attack to get answers to many questions that agitate the minds of the people including the possibility of any lapse in security arrangements, lack of required coordination and the need for effective information gathering in relevant regions.

It is also hoped that the crucial meeting of the JCC would be rescheduled at the earliest and the security issues would be sorted out at that forum.