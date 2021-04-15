Shahzad Akbar reacts to PML-N’s allegation about Raiwind land

By
Web desk
-
18

ISLAMABAD – Adviser to the Prime Minister for Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar hit back at PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb over allegations of tampering with the record of Sharif family’s Raiwind land.

Taking to twitter, Akbar said that the land’s matter did not come under his domain as it is related to Punjab Revenue Department, adding that if anyone has objection, the matter can be taken to legal forums.

He claimed that government land was transferred illegally through a fake letter and it was given back to the government when the illegal activity was caught red handed.

The PM’s aide said that he might be accused of Sharif family’s internal dispute in the future by Aurangzeb.

He went on to say that some elements were threatening institutions of accountability for their personal gains. He said that such acts show that they were involved illegal practices.

Earlier today, the PML-N addressing a press conference accused Akbar of designing the plan related to Raiwind land, adding that the latter forged the documents by abducting officers of the revenue department.

She stated this after a civil court in Lahore restrained authorities from proceeding with the cancellation of the alleged transfer of Raiwind land belonging to the Sharif family.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR