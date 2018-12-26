PM’s adviser urges youths to follow principles of Quaid-i-Azam

Staff Reporer

Adviser to Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain Tuesday urged the youth to follow Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s principles to take the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

Addressing as a chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of an special exhibition “Portraits of Quaid-e-Azam by Prof Saeed Akhtar” organised by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at its head office here in connection with 143rd birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, Dr. Ishrat Hussain said over 50 percent of the total population of the country consists of youths and they should follow three golden principles of the Father of the Nation – Unity, Faith and Discipline.

He expressed his pleasure that the SBP celebrated the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam in a unique way by organising an exhibition of his portraits made by Prof. Saeed Akhtar.

He said that the youth be made aware about Quaid’s struggle through the art. Youth should be given chances to explore their skills in the field of art.

The PM’s Adviser, paying tributes to Quaid-e-Azam, stated the quote of Stanley Wolpert “Few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Muhammad Ali Jinnah did all three”.

He said that Father of the Nation Mohammad Ali Jinnah struggled for the creation of a Muslim state without any violence. Dr. Ishrat Hussain, who is also a former governor of the SBP, said that SBP should also organise such exhibitions in other cities of the country. He also appreciated the efforts of portrait maker Prof Saeed Akhtar for restoring the portraits.

Share on: WhatsApp