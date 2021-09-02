PM’s Adviser Razak Dawood contracts Covid-19

Islamabad

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has contracted COVID-19, he confirmed on Twitter Thursday.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild symptoms, he tweeted. Dawood maintained that he had isolated himself at home.

He urged the people to pray for his early recovery from the infection. Trade adviser Abdul Razak Dawood had completed his coronavirus vaccination, according to an official from the commerce ministry.

“He [Abdul Razak Dawood] met with someone in Lahore earlier,” the official said, adding that the trade adviser tested positive for the virus two days after meeting this person.

