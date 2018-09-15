PM’s Adviser calls for enhancement of exports to China

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan and China have agreed to work more closely to build a brighter and prosperous future for the region.

The understanding came at a meeting between Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in Islamabad.

Talking on this occasion, the Adviser said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has added another dimension to the ever growing trade and economic relations between the two brotherly countries.

Abdul Razak Dawood said in parallel to strong political affinity, Pakistan and China enjoy excellent trade and commercial relations.

He underlined the need for enhancement of exports to China and to the global market.

The Chinese Ambassador informed that a buying mission is coming to Pakistan and such missions would be of great importance for Pakistani exporters and exports growth of the country.