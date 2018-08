PM’s 100-day plan ambitious, but doable

Karachi

Pakistan’s first-time premier Imran Khan has set out on a journey to achieve his ambitious 100-day agenda with high stakes and even higher expectations. The much-debated agenda that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party announced before the July 25 elections included six themes — transforming governance, strengthening the federation, revitalizing economic growth, uplifting agriculture and conserving water, revolutionizing social sector and ensuring national security.

More specifically, the 66-year former cricket star also pledged to create 10 million jobs, and facilitate the private sector to build 5 million homes for low-income residents apart from fixing the simmering energy challenge and making multibillion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a ‘game changer’. The nascent premier who took the reins of this South Asian nuclear state a little more than a week ago, seems to be confident and undeterred by criticism on his ambitiousness.

But for many, his plans are opaque. Khan’s Cabinet picks has also drawn widespread criticism. A majority of his ministers have already worked twice or thrice in the governments of former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) governments.

‘Achieving this all is not going to any easy task for a novice government as the challenges the country is facing are chronic and complicated,’ said Dr. Kaiser Bengali, a leading Pakistani economist. ‘Even five years are not enough to overcome these lingering problems. I would be happy if it were a 10-year plan,’ he said. One-hundred days, he thought, were not even enough to lay out the policies and plans vis-a-vis accomplishment of the agenda.

‘The 100-day agenda, in my opinion, should be regarded as mere recommendations, which are not even clear. Therefore, I will wait for at least six months or so to assess where we are heading,’ Bengali added. More specifically, he went on to say, this government’s first budget slated for next June, would exactly be the right time to assess the progress on much-hyped agenda. Dr. Jabbar Khan, an Islamabad-based expert on political economy, shares similar views. ‘The 100-day plan is over ambitious,’ he said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp