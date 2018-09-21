PM’s 100-day agenda to develop livestock to be discussed

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore will organise a stakeholders meeting to review increase of livestock productivity under the theme of Prime Minister’s 100-day agenda to develop a concrete plan for revamp of livestock sector, at City Campus.

Representatives of federal government, officials of L&DD Departments of all provinces, FAO, Punjab Breeding Authority, Pakistan Dairy Association, Buffalo Breeders Association (Punjab), Corporate Dairy Farmers Association of Pakistan, Pakistan Tanners Association, Dairy & Cattle Farmers Association, Meat Export Association of Pakistan, Pakistan Poultry Association, progressive farmers and a large number of stakeholders, academicians and researchers of all over the country will also be pres-ent.

Various issues related to productivity of dairy and meat farms, improving productivity of small dairy farms, milk and milk-based products’ quality, meat quality and lesser demand for products which can boost the sector would be discussed to find effective suggestions and technical inputs from stakeholder to develop a concrete plan to deliver on the Prime Minister’s commitment to revamp the livestock sector.—APP

