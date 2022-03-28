PMLN, PPP led opposition submits no-trust motion against CM Buzdar in Punjab Assembly

Lahore: The opposition parties on Monday submitted a no-trust motion against the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat having the signatures of 122 PMLN and 6 PPP members of the Punjab Assembly.

The motion was submitted by opposition parties’ leaders Rana Mashood and Samiullah Khan.

The opposition targeted the performance of CM Usman Buzdar, claiming the matters of the province were not managed as per the Consitution.

PMLN’s leader Rana Mashood said a total of 126 lawmakers from the Opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion against Buzdar, while 119 members signed the requisition for a session.

As per the Constitution, the PA speaker is bound to convene the assembly session in a maximum of 14 days for voting after submission of the no-confidence motion.

After the submission of the no-confidence motion against him, the CM does not have the prerogative to dissolve the assembly.

However, to thwart the no-confidence motion, the CM needs the support of 182 out of a total of 371 lawmakers.

The no-trust motion against the CM comes at a time when the central government is already engaged with a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan which is set to be tabled in the national assembly today on Monday.

Government numbers in Punjab Assembly

PTI 183

PMLQ 10

Pakistan Rah-e-Haq 1

Independent 5



Total 199

Opposition numbers in Punjab Assembly