Observer Report

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Hafiz Ammar Yasir on Friday resigned from his post as Punjab Minister for Mines.

According to news channel, the provincial minister has sent his resignation to party chief Chaudhry Shujjat Hussain and Pervaiz Ellahi.

The resignation stated, “I accepted the ministry to serve the nation, but hurdles were being created in my work.

