PML-Q urges removal of Shujaat, Cheema

No-confidence motion against Dost passed

Pakistan Muslim League-Q on Thursday recommended the removal of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the post of party president.

Sources privy to the matter said a meeting of the PML-Q central working committee which was held on Thursday was chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha.

The meeting recommended the removal of Chaudhry Shujaat from the post of President and Tariq Bashir Cheema from the post of General Secretary. In the meeting, it was decided to hold new party elections in ten days.

For inter-party elections, a 5-member Election Commission was set up. While Jahangir A Joja will be the Election Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly passed a no-confidence motion against deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari after his ties deteriorated with the PTI.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders severely criticised the deputy speaker for his ruling, which deprived Pervez Elahi of becoming the chief minister after he rejected 10 votes from the PML-Q enabling Hamza Shahbaz to retain the top office.

But the setback was short-lived as the Supreme Court annulled Mazari’s ruling and instated the Khan-backed candidate, Elahi, as the chief minister.

In the assembly session, Parliamentary Leader in the Provincial Assembly Raja Bisharat submitted a motion of no-confidence against Mazari, which was passed by the house’s majority.