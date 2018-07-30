PML-Q to join PTI government in Punjab and center: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Monday announced that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) will join his party-led government in Punjab province and center.

Addressing media outside party chief Imran Khan’s residence, Chaudhry maintained that his party is now in position to form the government both in center and the country’s most populous province Punjab with the help of independents, newly inducted members and the PML-Q.

He added that at least 10 MPA-elects from Punjab and 12 MNA-elects in the center have joined PTI in the last week bringing it into a position to form government in the center and the province.

Fawad stated that PTI has obtained support of as many as 168 lawmakers in National Assembly and 180 lawmakers in Punjab Assembly.

Chaudhry, however, made it clear that “the Chief Minister Punjab will be from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf”.

Fawad stated that Imran Khan will name Punjab Chief Minister, however, he avoided to disclose the name.

The PTI spokesman also said that party member Jahangir Tareen will also meet MQM for negotiations for an alliance.

